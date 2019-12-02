International Development News
Development News Edition

Weekend report: Anupam Kher's 'Hotel Mumbai' witnesses slow growth at box office

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer thriller 'Hotel Mumbai' based on the 26/11 terror attack, witnessed a slow growth and raked in Rs 4.81 crore over the weekend.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:56 IST
Weekend report: Anupam Kher's 'Hotel Mumbai' witnesses slow growth at box office
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer thriller 'Hotel Mumbai' based on the 26/11 terror attack, witnessed a slow growth and raked in Rs 4.81 crore over the weekend. The film which opened up to a lukewarm response managed to mint Rs 1.08 crores on the first day of its release.

The film which garnered Rs 1.70 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.03 on Sunday, needs to maintain the grip on weekdays for a healthy week. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, in order to commemorate the 11th-anniversary of the terror attack, Anupam who plays the role of Chef Hemant Oberoi met the real-life hero Chef, who saved the lives of many people. The terror attack took place on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai. On this day, the city came to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists carried out a series of coordinated attacks.

Amongst the places targetted were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. While nine terrorists were killed by security forces, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death.

'Hotel Mumbai' also stars Armie Hammer. Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, the movie was released on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Balanced Vikings return to Seattle for MNF rematch

Pete Carroll is a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings offense. The Seattle coach will get a first-hand look at the unit Monday night, when the Seahawks 9-2 play host to the Vikings 8-3 in a key NFC matchup.Theyre really well-balanced, Carroll ...

Aluminium futures up on fresh bets

Aluminium prices on Monday edged up 35 paise to Rs 133.90 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December contrac...

China says detained Australian Yang in good condition, not tortured

Chinas foreign ministry said on Monday that a Chinese-born Australian writer detained by Beijing for almost a year is in good condition and has not been tortured, rejecting criticism by the Australian government about his treatment.Chinese ...

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and to

Govt ready for discussion on crime against women and toexplore strongest provisions in laws Defence Minister RajnathSingh in LS on Hyderabad rape case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019