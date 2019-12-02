Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his 'Isn't It Romantic' co-star Adam DeVine.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:18 IST
Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog
Liam Hemsworth with dog Dora. (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his 'Isn't It Romantic' co-star Adam DeVine. The 29-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his dog Dora and captioned the adorable picture as "@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god, I love this dog" and gave his elder brother Luke Hemsworth photo cred. The innocent post caught the attention of Adam, who left Liam the best comment, writing, "Thirst TRAP."

Thirst trap is the name of the trend of posting one's sexy photos on social media to attract attention and much to our surprise, Hemsworth didn't know what a thirst trap was! He responded to his co-star, writing, "@andybovine I just googled thirst trap. 100per cent true." This isn't the first time that his adorable dog Dora has made an appearance on Liam's Instagram or the first time that he's posted a "thirst trap," as Adam would call it.

According to Liam's "thirst traps," it appears that Dora has been spending more time with him these days in the wake of his and pop star Miley Cyrus's split. Earlier in August, the 'Independence Day' actor filed for divorce from the 'Wrecking ball' singer after less than a year of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

Since then, Liam has been romantically linked to Australian model and actor Maddison Brown. In October, the rumoured couple was also spotted packing on the PDA, out and about in New York City. On the other part, Miley has been seeing singer Cody Simpson. The pair recently celebrated Thanksgiving together at Nashville with the 'Slide Away' singer's family. Miley's younger sister Noah Cyrus shared a snap from the Cyrus' Thanksgiving dinner on Instagram, writing "extremely thankful for everyone at this table." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Boy killed in car crash outside British school, five others injured

British police launched a murder investigation on Monday after a 12-year-old boy was killed in a fatal collision with a car near a school. Five other people were also hurt when the car struck the children near Debden Park High School in Ess...

UPDATE 1-Wisconsin student who refused to give up gun shot by officer at high school

A 17-year-old student was shot and wounded inside his Wisconsin high school by a police officer after bringing a handgun into the building and failing to comply with orders to surrender the weapon, officials said.Waukesha South High School,...

Irish police hold suspected IS bride on return to Dublin

London, Dec 2 AFP Irish police were on Monday questioning a former soldier who became a suspected Islamic State group IS bride in Syria. Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey along with he...

Four soldiers 'killed by Boko Haram' at Lake Chad base

NDjamena, Dec 2 AFP Suspected Boko Haram jihadists killed four Chadian troops early Monday in a newly established military outpost on Lake Chad, the military and local officials said. Boko Haram has training camps on several of the islands ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019