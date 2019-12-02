Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his 'Isn't It Romantic' co-star Adam DeVine. The 29-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his dog Dora and captioned the adorable picture as "@hemsworthluke captured this moment of me and my best friend Dora. Good god, I love this dog" and gave his elder brother Luke Hemsworth photo cred. The innocent post caught the attention of Adam, who left Liam the best comment, writing, "Thirst TRAP."

Thirst trap is the name of the trend of posting one's sexy photos on social media to attract attention and much to our surprise, Hemsworth didn't know what a thirst trap was! He responded to his co-star, writing, "@andybovine I just googled thirst trap. 100per cent true." This isn't the first time that his adorable dog Dora has made an appearance on Liam's Instagram or the first time that he's posted a "thirst trap," as Adam would call it.

According to Liam's "thirst traps," it appears that Dora has been spending more time with him these days in the wake of his and pop star Miley Cyrus's split. Earlier in August, the 'Independence Day' actor filed for divorce from the 'Wrecking ball' singer after less than a year of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

Since then, Liam has been romantically linked to Australian model and actor Maddison Brown. In October, the rumoured couple was also spotted packing on the PDA, out and about in New York City. On the other part, Miley has been seeing singer Cody Simpson. The pair recently celebrated Thanksgiving together at Nashville with the 'Slide Away' singer's family. Miley's younger sister Noah Cyrus shared a snap from the Cyrus' Thanksgiving dinner on Instagram, writing "extremely thankful for everyone at this table." (ANI)

