'Tanhji: The Unsung Warrior' first track 'Shankara re Shankara' features grandeur of Maratha kingdom

Rich in its visual appeal, the first song 'Shankara re Shankara' from 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is out and it's just as breathtaking as the film's trailer! Sung in the glory of Lord Shiva, the track features Ajay Devgn's powerful moves which turn into a minor face-off between the Marathas and Mughals after Saif Ali Khan takes to the throne kept in front of the leading man.

The majestic grandeur of the kingdom is also visible in the song. Crooned and composed by Mehul Vyas, the lyrics have been penned by Anil Verma. Ajay shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "Danke ki chot .par bajega ek hi naara #ShankaraReShankara! Song out now."

Set in the 17th century, the film is a biographical period drama based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals. Meanwhile, Saif will be seen in the role of the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official who worked for the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The upcoming drama also stars Ajay's real-life wife Kajol as his reel life partner - Savitribai Malusare. Also starring in the film are Neha Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles. It is set for a release next year on January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)