'Mardaani 2' an attempt to show what fearless, self-made woman can do : Rani Mukerji

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji says with her films her aim is to celebrate the strength of women and her upcoming movie "Mardaani 2" is also an attempt in the same direction. The actor said "No One Killed Jessica" , "Black", "Mardaani" and "Hichki" are some of her favourite films as the characters resonated with her belief in how a woman should be perceived.

"'Mardaani 2' is another attempt of mine in showcasing what a fearless, self-made, self-believing woman can do despite being pitted against all odds. Shivani Shivaji Roy is someone who will never back down in the face of injustice and I'm glad people have showered so much love and appreciation on her. "She is one of my most favourite characters because she lives life her way and isn't cowed down by judgements and stereotyping. She is the boss in a man's world and she ensures her work speaks the loudest. She is the quintessential spirit of a woman and maybe that’s why she resonates with so many people," Rani said in a statement.

The actor, 41, said she is happy that the current generation of actors are choosing scripts with female protagonists, something which she has always tried to do. "I can see the tides changing and I can't tell you how thrilled I'm as a woman and as an artiste. I have silently tried to do my best to bring out powerful women on screen and impact the psyche of people through their life.

"I get so happy when I see the young actors choosing to do gritty, women-centric films that give out the correct messaging about women to society," she added. "Mardaani 2" is a sequel to her 2014 critically acclaimed hit, directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Rani is reprising her role of a cop in the new film, directed by Gopi Puthran. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will hit the theatres on December 13.

