Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Mardaani 2' an attempt to show what fearless, self-made woman can do : Rani Mukerji

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:57 IST
'Mardaani 2' an attempt to show what fearless, self-made woman can do : Rani Mukerji

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji says with her films her aim is to celebrate the strength of women and her upcoming movie "Mardaani 2" is also an attempt in the same direction. The actor said "No One Killed Jessica" , "Black", "Mardaani" and "Hichki" are some of her favourite films as the characters resonated with her belief in how a woman should be perceived.

"'Mardaani 2' is another attempt of mine in showcasing what a fearless, self-made, self-believing woman can do despite being pitted against all odds. Shivani Shivaji Roy is someone who will never back down in the face of injustice and I'm glad people have showered so much love and appreciation on her. "She is one of my most favourite characters because she lives life her way and isn't cowed down by judgements and stereotyping. She is the boss in a man's world and she ensures her work speaks the loudest. She is the quintessential spirit of a woman and maybe that’s why she resonates with so many people," Rani said in a statement.

The actor, 41, said she is happy that the current generation of actors are choosing scripts with female protagonists, something which she has always tried to do. "I can see the tides changing and I can't tell you how thrilled I'm as a woman and as an artiste. I have silently tried to do my best to bring out powerful women on screen and impact the psyche of people through their life.

"I get so happy when I see the young actors choosing to do gritty, women-centric films that give out the correct messaging about women to society," she added. "Mardaani 2" is a sequel to her 2014 critically acclaimed hit, directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Rani is reprising her role of a cop in the new film, directed by Gopi Puthran. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film will hit the theatres on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

It's because of my father's hard work that I'm captain, says India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg says his journey from a small child without means to buy cricket gear to becoming Indian team captain for Under-19 World Cup would not have been possible without the sacrifice of his father, who resorted to driving a school van ...

GVK Lounge by TFS Announced World's Best Lounge at the World Travel Awards 2019

MUMBAI, Dec. 3, 2019 PRNewswire -- The GVK Lounge at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA, operated by Travel Food Services TFS has been awarded the Worlds Best First Class Lounge, at the Annual World Travel Awards 2...

Police issue notice to TV channels, social media sites for

Taking a serious view of some news channels and social media sites disclosing the identity of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, who was raped and murdered near here, besides airing images of the accused, the police have issued notices to th...

Phoebe Waller-Bridge named 'most powerful person in television'

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has topped RadioTimes.coms annual power list TV 100. The list celebrates on-screen and behind-the-scenes TV talent who have had an exceptional past year in British television.BBCs director of co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019