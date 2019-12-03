Left Menu
'Super 30', 'Saand Ki Aankh' to release on OTT platforms in China

  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:43 IST
Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd is in the process of releasing Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Saand Ki Aankh on Over the Top (OTT) platform in China in three to six months, its Group CEO for Content, Digital, and Games, Shibasish Sarkar, said here on Tuesday. These are the two latest films from India heading for China, which is part of the growing content creation by Reliance for the global audiences, he said after addressing the Leaders' Summit at the Asia TV Forum & Market being held 3-6 Dec 2019.

"Our objective is to create content which can now travel to new markets such as China," said Sarkar, adding that the company has formed partnerships in China. He expressed strong interests in the Chinese market as the company expands globally with India-made content for global audiences.

"Andhadhun" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" were Reliance's first content films shown in China recently. "Andhadhun" earned Rs 350 crore at the box office in China compared to just about Rs.60-65 crore in India, he said.

In the OTT space, language is not a barrier as it is all in the subtitles, said Sarkar, emphasizing the importance of having good stories for global viewers. He highlighted the good demand for Indian stories set in India for OTT worldwide.

There is Indian talent working with foreign production houses and their writers to create content which is in line with Reliance's business focus to be among leading content creating houses. Reliance also has built a relationship with Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Pictures since 2008, he said, adding that in India, the company has collaborated with reputed storytellers such as Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali and Vikram Bhatt among others to create content for Amazon and Netflix.

