Krystle Dsouza to make Bollywood debut with 'Chehre'

Popular TV actor Krystle Dsouza is set to make her Hindi film debut with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Chehre". The film is directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by Anand Pandit.

"I am absolutely excited and honoured to be chosen for 'Chehre' to make my Bollywood debut. I would like to profusely thank Anand Sir and Rummy sir for giving me this opportunity to work with such renowned legends, it has been a dream come true and I hope audiences appreciate my very first film venture," Krystle said in a statement. The film produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited is scheduled to be released on April 24.

It also features Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

