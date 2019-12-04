Left Menu
Mary J Blige documentary in the works

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 04-12-2019 13:49 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 13:49 IST
Amazon Studios and Entertainment One are developing a documentary on singer-songwriter Mary J Blige which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Blige and Sean Combs will executive produce the documentary feature, to be directed by Vanessa Roth.

"We all know Mary J Blige as the two-time Oscar nominee, Grammy Award winning, multi-hyphenate who has sold over 80 million records. But through this documentary, audiences will see a raw and honest side of Mary J Blige opening up about her personal journey of redemption and healing," Matt Newman, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. Apart from her music and TV career, the documentary will focus on Blige's past struggles with poverty, abuse, addiction and heartbreak.

