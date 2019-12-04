Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian adaptation of Israeli Drama 'The Missing' in works

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:30 IST
Indian adaptation of Israeli Drama 'The Missing' in works

After "Fauda" , another hit Israeli series is getting an Indian remake with Abundantia Entertainment and ADD Content teaming up to develop a local version of "The Missing" . The original series, titled "Ne’elamim" in Israeli, was created by Yaron Arazi and produced by ADD Content. It has had three hit seasons on Nickelodeon in Israel and has recently been renewed for a fourth.

The thriller follows Emma and Alon, a brother and sister who move to a small town and quickly find out that nothing is quite as it seems in their new neighbourhood. The ground water supply has been geologically poisoned, and three teenagers from their high school died under mysterious circumstances a few months earlier – but when an unexplainable photograph of them surfaces, the siblings begin to doubt that they know the full story, as per the official logline. "'The Missing' is a gripping series which has built up a strong fan base in Israel, and we're confident that with Abundantia's track record of hits for this generation and unrivalled local understanding of the market, we can replicate that success for a whole new audience," Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, founder and head of international at ADD Content said in a statement.

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO at Abundantia Entertainment, added, "I am delighted that we have found an amazing YA-focused story in The Missing and a like-minded partner in ADD Content. I look forward to working with Hadas and her team to create the same magic with 'The Missing' in India." "Fauda" (Chaos), a popular Israeli series, which became an international hit following its release in 2015, is also getting an Indian version. The original series depicts the feud between Israel and Palestine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

IS detainee deported from Turkey charged after return to Ireland

Irish police charged a woman aligned to Islamic State on Wednesday, three days after she was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offenses when she returned to Dublin from Turkey. The police gave no details of the charges against Lisa Smith, ...

Alka Rehani Bhardwaj is CAG nominee in BCCI apex Council

The BCCI will have senior India Audit and Accounts Service officer Alka Rehani Bhardwaj as the Comptroller and Auditer General CAG representative in its Apex Council as per the new constitution approved by the Supreme Court. Rehani Bhardwaj...

Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan Oasys, Chennai Wins the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award at Connect 2019

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India Mr. K.R. Ilanghovan, Founder Managing Director of Oasys Cybernetics Pvt. Ltd OASYS, a renowned technology solutions firm has been endowed with the prestigious CII CONNECT 2019 Award for Entr...

Girl gangraped by four men in UP's Firozabad

A 20-year-old girl was gangraped by four men and thrown at a secluded spot in Uttar Pradeshs Firozabad district, police said on Wednesday. The girl, haili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019