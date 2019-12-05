Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning to play sisters in 'The Nightingale' movie adaptation

Actors and real-life sisters Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning are set to star in the big-screen adaptation of author Kristin Hannah's "The Nightingale" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, Melanie Laurent will direct the film from a script by Dana Stevens.

"'The Nightingale' will be the first time we act on screen together. We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared. "As sisters, to share our artistry with each other while bringing such a powerful sister story to life is a dream come true. We are so lucky to have our fearless director, Melanie Laurent, to guide us along on the journey. Let's do this, sister," Elle and Dakota said in a joint statement.

The best-selling novel focuses on two sisters coming-of-age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France. It was inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children. Elizabeth Cantillon is producing the project through her Cantillon Company banner.

