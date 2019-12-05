Johnny Galecki, girlfriend Alaina Meyer welcome baby boy

"The Big Bang Theory" star Johnny Galecki and his girlfriend Alaina Meyer have become parents to a baby boy. Galecki, 44, shared the news on Instagram.

"With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful son into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support," the actor captioned a picture of him and Meyer holding hands of their new born. This is the first baby for both Galecki and 22-year-old Meyer.

The duo has been together for a year and went public with their romance in September 2018. They announced they were expecting back in May.

