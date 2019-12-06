HBO Max orders Lena Dunham-produced 'Generation' to series

HBO Max has given a series order to high school dramedy "Generation", being executive produced by actor Lena Dunham. The show has been created by Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, who has also directed the pilot episode, reported Variety.

The story is about a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. The ten-episode show will feature an ensemble cast of Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, and Chase Sui Wonders, with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

Dunham has executive produced the show through her banner, Good Thing Going Productions. Marissa Diaz has produced it for the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)