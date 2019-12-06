Left Menu
Robert Downey Jr's 'Dr Dolittle' to release in India on January 17

  Mumbai
  Updated: 06-12-2019 18:37 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 18:37 IST
Robert Downey Jr's "Avengers: Endgame" follow-up "Dr Dolittle, a reimagining of the classic story of a man who can talk to animals, is all set to release in India on January 17, the same day it hits the American theatres. The film, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Stephen Gaghan, is the remake of 1998 film and is set in the Victorian era.

"Dr Dolittle" will open in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India. As per the official logline, after losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures. Apart from Downey Jr, the film's voice cast boasts of names such as Harry Collett, Rami Malek, Octavia Spencer, Kumail Nanjiani, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Marion Cotillard, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

The Universal Pictures International film also features Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent and Carmen Laniado in live-action roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

