Maison Martell Premieres the New Episode of Martell Home Live, Its Innovative Digital Talk Show

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:50 IST
Maison Martell presents the latest episode of Martell HOME Live, its ground-breaking interactive talk show, live-streamed on the global HOME by Martell media platform. For more than 300 years, the oldest of the great cognac houses has forged a reputation for audacity and innovation, vibrantly restated by Martell HOME Live, which brings together a diverse array of talents around the idea of making a statement that shapes contemporary culture.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8660351-maison-martell-innovative-digital-talk-show/

Martell HOME Live Episode 2 – "A Taste of Home" was live-streamed from Singapore on 4 December 2019, and could also be viewed on Maison Martell's Facebook page and YouTube channel. Hosted by leading restaurateur and culinary author Judy Joo, the gastronomy-themed show paired cultural change-makers from the worlds of fashion, music and sport – design duo Opening Ceremony, DJ and entrepreneur Arthur Bray, actress and presenter turned racing driver Claire Jedrek – with international chefs Esu Lee and May Chow and culinary collective Ghetto Gastro.

In conversation with Judy Joo, the guests shared their personal stories of breaking boundaries and achieving success while staying true to themselves. This series of lively and inspiring exchanges culminated in the chefs creating a unique Bao – the iconic Chinese dumpling – using ingredients suggested by each journey. These deliciously daring compositions were then served with innovative Martell cocktails created by mixologist Mel John Chavez from the award-winning bar the Tippling Club in Singapore. Intensifying the ambiance, Martell HOME Live Episode 2 also featured an electrifying live performance by American-Thai hip-hop artist DaBoyWay, whose music draws on the diverse cultural heritage he shares with the show's other personalities.

Audacity, creativity, vision, courage, determination – all these values, which resonate with the enduring ethos of Maison Martell, were on display in this second episode of Martell HOME Live, spotlighting fascinating and inspiring individuals who are on their way to leaving a lasting legacy.

