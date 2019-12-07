Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Reed gets two-stroke penalty in rules controversy at World Challenge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 03:53 IST
Golf-Reed gets two-stroke penalty in rules controversy at World Challenge
Image Credit: Pixabay

Patrick Reed has penalized two strokes for a rules violation in the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday. Reed has docked the strokes after twice moving sand while taking a practice swing in a sandy waste area at the 11th hole at Albany Golf Club, which served to marginally improve his lie.

The 2018 Masters champion was deemed to have improved his intended line of play, violating rule 8.1a. The halfway leader thus carded a round of 74 and fell three strokes behind the 54-hole leader, fellow American Gary Woodland.

Reed seemed to question whether the penalty was warranted, but said he would put it behind him and focus on the final round. "At the end of the day you have to accept the penalty and move on," he told reporters.

"After seeing the club go back and brush some sand, they thought that's a breach of the rules." The television pictures were filmed from behind the ball, while Reed was looking down on it, something he said could lead to different interpretations because of the different angles.

"It's my word against their word. They weren't standing there," he said. Rules official Slugger White said whether Reed intended to brush the sand or not was irrelevant.

"You could see the path of the sand come away on two different occasions," White told reporters. "He did it the first time, but the club down again and did it another time. Intent would not matter here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says will hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups

President Donald Trump said on Friday he will temporarily hold off designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations at the request of Mexicos president.All necessary work has been completed to declare Mexican Cartels terrorist or...

Thunder gives G Burton 1-game suspension

Second-year guard Deonte Burton was suspended Friday by the Oklahoma City Thunder for one game for conduct detrimental to the team, the organization announced. The Thunder announced that the 25-year-old Burton would serve the suspension on ...

Brinda Karat expresses grief over death of Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze

CPI M leader Brinda Karat on Saturday expressed grief over the death of a 23-year-old rape victim who was set ablaze by five men in Uttar Pradeshs Unnao district. This is a murder. She was raped and set ablaze by the accused and the Uttar P...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Woodland one-shot ahead at World Challenge, Woods lurks

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland birdied the final two holes for a one-shot lead after the Hero World Challenge third round in the Bahamas on Friday as tournament host Tiger Woods lurked two shots behind.American Woodland fired a wedge shot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019