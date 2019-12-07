Left Menu
Chrissy Teigen shares an adorable picture with her 'stylist' daughter

Looks like Chrissy Teigen has found a go-to stylist in her daughter. She shared an adorable picture of her daughter styling her.

Chrissy Teigen (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Looks like Chrissy Teigen has found a go-to stylist in her daughter. She shared an adorable picture of her daughter styling her. Looking in awe, Chrissy shared a sweet mother-daughter picture on Twitter and captioned the post, 'working late with my stylist'.

The television personality also hopped to Instagram to share the same picture where the caption read 'on set with my stylist'. Being an American model herself, she addressed her elder daughter a 'stylist' who has cautiously seen setting her mother's blazer in place sitting on the stairs.

Chrissy Teigen and husband-singer John Legend are also parents of their new-born who joined the family in June last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

