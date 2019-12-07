Sony pictures to start advance booking for much-awaited movie 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level' in partnership with Sony Pictures is set to start advance bookings for the movie from Sunday, December 8. Indian Film Critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle by stating #Update: #TheRock aka #DywaneJohnson fan-base has been heard... Sony Pictures to start advance bookings of #Jumanji: #TheNextLevel from Sun [8 Dec 2019]... Also, paid previews to be held on Thu [12 Dec 2019]. #JumanjiTheNextLevel

The Rock, who has an enormous fan base, went on an adventurous ride as the trailer dropped back in July. Ever since the trailer, the news around the movie has been making rounds on the internet giving the fans more and more insight of what to expect from the upcoming flick.

'Jumanji: The Next Level,' which also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas are slated to hit the big screens on December 13. (ANI)

