Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karen Gillan denies rumours she is starring 'The Mask' reboot

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 18:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 18:54 IST
Karen Gillan denies rumours she is starring 'The Mask' reboot

Actor Karen Gillan has denied that she has been approached to star in the gender-swapped reboot of "The Mask" . Gillan told Digital Spy that though she loved the Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz-starrer 1994 original, she knows "nothing" about the reboot.

"I can definitely confirm that I haven't heard anything about 'The Mask'. I don't know anything about that. "However, I love that movie. In fact, it's one of my favourite movies from my childhood," the 32-year-old actor said.

Earlier this year, Mike Richardson, creator of "The Mask" and Dark Horse Comics founder, had said that he has few ideas for a woman-fronted reboot. He said he has an actor in mind for the role but believes they would have to push really hard to get her on board.

Since then, there have been rumours that Gillan has been in talks for the reboot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

India breaches double hundred in medal count, century mark in gold in South Asian Games

India breached the 200-mark in total medal count, backed by a century of gold, in the South Asian Games as the countrys juggernaut as undisputed leader continued with the swimmers and wrestlers producing strong performances on Day 6 here on...

2 held for selling stolen vehicles using forged documents

Two men were arrested from Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi for allegedly buying stolen vehicles and selling them at higher prices using forged documents, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Jayprakash 30 and Shamim Durrani...

UPDATE 7-United States and Iran swap prisoners in rare act of cooperation

The United States and Iran each freed a prisoner on Saturday in a rare swap, an act of cooperation between two longtime foes whose ties have worsened since President Donald Trump took office.Trump said Xiyue Wang, a U.S. citizen held in Ira...

Disgruntled Khadse hints he may consider other options

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse issued a veiled warning to the party leadership on Saturday that he would look at other options if his humiliation continued. He also said that he had submitted to the party leadership evidence of anti-party...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019