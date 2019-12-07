The Expendables 4 likely to be the last, What we know so far

The Expendables 4 is undeniably one of the most-awaited movies action enthusiasts are waiting for a long period. The notable success of The Expendables 3 made fans curious to get the updates on the fourth movie. But unfortunately, the updates are currently not available at a huge amount.

Many fans are curious to know if The Expendables 4 is going to be the last of the franchise. No such confirmation has ever floated but the lead actor Sylvester Stallone announced in a media conversation in December 2016 that the fourth installment of the franchise would be the last.

Unfortunately, Rocky Balboa's actor, Sylvester Stallone announced his exit from the franchise and fans were disappointed to know that The Expendables 4 would be made without Rocky Balboa. But now it seems the actor has changed his mind.

In March 2014, Pierce Brosnan stated that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in a The Expendables 4 film, but added that he was not sure which one he would appear in, saying "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said yes." Sylvester Stallone revealed his first choice for the villain was Jack Nicholson.

In a recent Instagram post, the 73-year-old actor posted one of his pictures from The Expendables franchise with a short description – All of those July 4th Fireworks got my mind going! The next adventure! Does it mean he has changed his decision and wants to get back to the franchise?

He also highly excited his followers over Instagram by posting a snap alongside Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger a couple of months back. This might have been another indication of his changed mind and getting back to the franchise.

The Expendables 4 does not have an official release date. Continue staying with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.