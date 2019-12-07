Pinterest to remove wedding pictures of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds from site

The wedding pictures of the power-couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will be removed from Pinterest as the wedding site is no longer featuring weddings that took place at plantations. To give a background, plantations in the south are largely known for using slave labour to cultivate coffee, cotton, sugar, etc.

The decision came around as the civil rights group Color of Change points out, according to Buzzfeed News, that "Plantations are physical reminders of one of the most horrific human rights abuses the world has ever seen", reported E!Online. The duo were wed at the Boone Hall Plantation in Charleston, a site where hundreds of African American slaves were forced to produce bricks and harvest pecans, as well as peaches.

According to photos, the actors decided on a rustic theme that included pink and rose gold accents, who tied the knot in 2012. The plantation took up as an event site and even drew production companies who wished to take advantage of the breathtaking landscapes and mansion.

Of course, Pinterest serves as a great website for many to-be brides for taking notes in planning an extravagant wedding. But the wedding website has decided to adopt more appropriate guidelines for venues that don't glorify or romanticises Southern plantation history. A Pinterest spokesperson stated, "Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things. We are working to limit the distribution of this content and accounts across our platform, and continue to not accept advertisements for them," reported E!Online. (ANI)

