Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ron Leibman, 'Friends' and 'Norma Rae' actor, dies at age of 82

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 11:33 IST
Ron Leibman, 'Friends' and 'Norma Rae' actor, dies at age of 82
Image Credit: Twitter (@Illeanarama)

Award-winning actor Ron Leibman, whose career in movies, theatre, and television spanned six decades, died after an illness at the age of 82. Best known for playing Rachel's overbearing father, Dr Leonard Green in the popular sitcom "Friends", Leibman died on December 6 in Manhattan, reported The New York Times.

A spokeswoman for his wife, "Arrested Development" star Jessica Walter, said the cause of death was pneumonia. Primarily a stage actor, Leibman won an Emmy award in 1979 for the short-lived CBS series "Kaz", which he created, and also has a Tony to credit for the play "Angels in America".

He played Cohn in the first part of Tony Kushner's monumental two-part play about homosexuality and the age of AIDS. Cohn, a conservative lawyer and closeted gay man who was once chief counsel to Senator Joseph R McCarthy and who died of AIDS in 1986, is a central figure in the work. On the big screen, Leibman's credits include films such as "Norma Rae" , "Slaughterhouse-Five" and "Where's Poppa?"

He also has Drama Desk Awards for "We Bombed in New Haven" (1969) and "Transfers" (1970). Sally Field, who won an Oscar for "Norma Rae" , remembered Liebman as her "champion".

"So many of the best memories of my career, have Ron Leibman in them. Thank you, Ron. For my being my champion. Rest, my friend," Field wrote on Twitter. Director Edgar Wright also mourned the demise of the Hollywood veteran.

"I'm a little obsessed with Ron Leibman's performance in 'The Super Cops'. It's one of those live wire performances that totally transforms a movie. "He's also just great in 'The Hot Rock' and 'Where's Poppa?' Very sad to hear he just passed away, a brilliant dramatic and comedic actor," Wright wrote on the microblogging site.

Actor-author Illeana Douglas said it was a privilege to work with Leibman. "Ron Leibman and Jessica Walters played my parents in the film 'Dummy'. Every day we drove to the set together and they patiently answered every question I ever had at about every film they were ever in. What a privilege to work with him. #RIPRonLeibman," Douglas tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty no more

Veteran Congress leader and former Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty passed away at his residence here, family sources said on Sunday. Mohanty, 90, breathed his last following cardiac arrest on Saturday night, they said.A three-time M...

17-yr-old burnt to death over dowry demand, two arrested

A 17-year old girl was allegedly set on fire and killed by her fianc and his mother in South Tripura district, after her parents failed to cough up a dowry of Rs 50,000, a police officer said on Sunday. The teenager, who suffered 90 percent...

Delhi fire: Factory's owner absconding, FIR filed against him

Delhi Police on Sunday said the owner of the factory in Anaj Mandi, where a blaze killed 43 people, is currently absconding and an FIR has been registered against him. Rehan, the owner of the building against whom a case has been registered...

Gunman at US military base showed mass shooting videos at party: report

Miami, Dec 8 AFP The Saudi military student who carried out a deadly shooting spree at a US naval base showed videos of mass shootings at a dinner party the night before the attack, US media has reported. The shooting Friday in a classroom ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019