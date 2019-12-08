All B-towners not hailing Telangana encounter!

Left Menu
As all the four men accused in the rape and murder of Telangana's woman veterinary doctor were shot dead by Telangana Police, Bollywood actors Waheeda Rehman, Satish Shah and filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash, on Sunday expressed their opinions over the issue.

Waheeda Rehman, Rakesh Omprakash, Satish Shah. Image Credit: ANI

As all the four men accused in the rape and murder of Telangana's woman veterinary doctor were shot dead by Telangana Police, Bollywood actors Waheeda Rehman, Satish Shah and filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash, on Sunday expressed their opinions over the issue. Giving her opinion on the encounter, Waheeda Rehman told ANI, "Heinous act like rape that they do is unforgivable, yet it is not in our hands to take anyone's life. Rather putting them behind the bar for life imprisonment would be the better alternative to such cases."

Meanwhile, Rakesh Omprakash said, "Law in a civilized society has to be delivered by the court and not by execution." Speaking to ANI, Satish Shah said, "Despite doubting the narration of the police, which are full of holes, it won't be wrong to say that he isn't happy with the outcome".

This comes after several Bollywood actors endorsed the killing of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of the doctor. The actors like Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Esha Gupta among other lauded the Telangana Police's decision of shooting down all the accused in the case. According to police, all four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot on December 6.

Police said that the veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

