Kylie Jenner all jazzed up for daughter's second birthday

Global fashion icon Kylie Jenner is all jazzed up for daughter Stormi's second birthday bash as she has started planning for the party. Jenner's daughter will turn two next year in February. The 22-year-old model took to Twitter to share her excitement about her daughter's second.

"Starting to plan Stormi's 2nd bday .. it's gonna be insane i can't wait," tweeted Jenner on Saturday. Earlier this year, the proud mommy left no stone unturned in planning a lavish birthday party for her toddler on her first birthday as she transformed the party hall in an amusement park and dubbed it 'Stormi World'.

Earlier on Saturday, the American media personality shared several adorable videos of her daughter Stormi snowboarding. The proud mama gushed over her kid as "Yay! Good girl!" Stormi was then seen waving off to the distance.

The reality star has been sharing photos from Stormy's "first snow trip," including several of the mother-daughter duo on the mountain. (ANI)

