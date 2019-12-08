Billie Eilish expresses gratitude towards brother Finneas O'Connell for being supportive

Billie Eilish, whose songs are being widely heard and appreciated, took a moment to thank her brother Finneas O'Connell for being in great support all-time, in a heartfelt acceptance speech at Variety's Hitmakers brunch at Soho House in West Hollywood. Addressing Variety, the 'Bad guy' singer stated, "Thank you so much, Variety. Thank you for not wanting to make me look stupid like everybody else wants to do on TV."

Eilish continued, "When we were working on 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', somebody told me and my brother, Finneas who's my co-writer, that there was no hit on the album. I don't know how that was supposed to help anyone, but that fool was wrong!" She began her speech by extensively thanking her team, producers and label supports and then extended her heartfelt gratitude towards her brother, O'Connell, who is also an actor.

"A big thank you to my big brother Finneas. Finneas is my best friend, my big brother, he's four years older than me and we've been best friends forever. We started making music together when I was 13 and he was 17; he produces everything. He's the only reason I'm anywhere in the whole world and he's probably the only reason I'm alive," the singer-songwriter mentioned. Following up on the speech, 'Life Inside Out' actor, too joined the stage to show his love for his sister and started to say "There's a lot of bulls-- articles about me now, about how I'm not just Billie Eilish's brother."

He continued, "Just being Billie Eilish's brother is all I ever wanna be. I love Billie more than anything else and I'm so grateful to you and I love you." The duo was nominated for six Grammys this year, gained the hitmaker of the year award.

The brother-sister was sharing the stage space with several other musicians as a part of Variety's third annual Hitmakers cohort. (ANI)

