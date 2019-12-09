Want a society where men stand with women: Esha Gupta pitches for end to rape culture

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta has been vocal about the issues faced by women in the society and on Monday she made a strong pitch advocating the end of rape culture. The 34-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to post a mid-half photo where she is seen with a fierce look on her face. In the photo, the actor dons a white tee with 'FEMINIST AF' written on it in bold black font.

The 'Rustom' actor made a strong yet clear statement through her caption at a time when there is anger over the Telangana rape-murder case and the Unnao rape case. Esha demanded a society where women are not blamed for their clothes and pitched for an equal society.

"What do we need right now?- a society where we are not blamed for our clothes..we do not invite..it isn't a 3 year old child or a 90year old woman's fault... the only reason for Rape is the Rapist.. We want a society where women stand with women, men stand with women, for crime against women. #equalityandsafetyforall #endrapeculture," she wrote. On the work front, Esha was last seen in 'One Day: Justice Delivered' earlier this year. (ANI)

