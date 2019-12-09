Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushmita Sen returns to films for 'second innings'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:49 IST
Sushmita Sen returns to films for 'second innings'
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Sushmita Sen on Monday announced her return to the movies after a 10-year hiatus. The former Miss Universe took to Instagram to share the news and dedicated her much-awaited comeback to her fans.

"I have always been in awe of love that knows patience! This alone makes me a fan of my fans! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! "I return just for you! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys! #duggadugga," Sushmita wrote alongside her photo.

The actor, who was last seen in 2015 Bengali film "Nirbaak" , did not reveal the details of the project. Her last Hindi film was 2010's "No Problem". Sushmita's acting credits include Bollywood films such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Filhaal" , "Main Hoon Na" and "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

The following are the main talking points from the weekends action in the Bundesliga. BROKEN BAYERNBayern Munich, German champions for the last seven years, lie seventh in the standings after a last minute 2-1 defeat by Borussia Monchenglad...

Anaj Mandi fire: NHRC sends notice to Delhi govt, police chief and North MCD, says official.

Anaj Mandi fire NHRC sends notice to Delhi govt, police chief and North MCD, says official....

Israeli parties agree on March 2 election if no government formed

Israels two biggest parties agreed on Monday on a March 2 election date, barring a last-minute power-sharing deal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fighting for political survival under criminal indictment. A 21-day period in which pa...

Field day for defectors as Karna voters back them in bypolls

Turncoats had a field day in the Karnataka Assembly by-elections to 15 segments as 11 of the total 13 of them in the fray after joining the BJP emerged victorious. And now, ministerial berths also awaits them. Only H Vishwanath Hunsur and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019