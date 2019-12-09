To commemorate the end of 2019 and to emphasize TIDAL's unparalleled connection to the artist community, the global music and entertainment streaming platform is releasing a collection of 500+ new "Now Playing" playlists curated by artists from around the world. Musicians like Alessia Cara, The Black Keys, The Chainsmokers, Lady Antebellum, Mandy Moore, Mariah Carey, Ty Dolla $ign and The Weeknd as well as rising artists like Emotional Oranges, Kash Doll and Lewis Capaldi have created playlists to gift to TIDAL members.

Members and non-members alike will be able to discover what each artist is currently listening to as well as search an interactive hub for an artist's playlist and for specific songs featured in a "Now Playing" playlist on TIDAL.com/NowPlaying.

To further promote music discovery, TIDAL members will have the added benefit of being matched with specific artist playlists based upon their own listening habits and can also explore the wider collection. Existing members can locate their matches on the app's homepage or via the "Now Playing" section in the TIDAL "Explore" tab – where they can also dive into the wide breadth of playlists in-app.

"As an artist-owned platform, we have a unique relationship with the artist community," said Lior Tibon, COO TIDAL. "We're honored to have earned the trust of our artist-partners to share their personal playlists with TIDAL members. Exclusive offerings like this ensure fans are connecting to new music in a meaningful way and that members are truly creating a deeper connection to their favorite artists."

To extend the holiday cheer, new customers are eligible for a special limited-time offer of 5 months of any TIDAL plan for $5.00, including HiFi, Premium, Family, Student, and Military plans through 12/31. New members can receive a playlist match upon interaction with the app.

The "Now Playing" playlist collection adds to the many ways fans can learn about their favorite artists, from TIDAL's in-depth video content like Rap Radar and In Conversation, to the expertly curated playlists highlighting career milestones, essentials, inspirations and more.

See the full collection of playlists wherever you choose to access TIDAL.

