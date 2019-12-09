FACTBOX-Key film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards
Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television.
The 77th Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5. Following is a list of key film nominations.
BEST DRAMA "The Irishman"
"1917" "The Two Popes"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Dolemite Is My Name"
"Jojo Rabbit" "Knives Out"
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" "Rocketman"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Christian Bale - "Ford v Ferrari"
Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory" Adam Driver - "Marriage Story"
Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker" Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"
Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story" Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women"
Charlize Theron - "Bombshell" Renee Zellweger - "Judy"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Daniel Craig - "Knives Out"
Roman Griffith Davis - "Jojo Rabbit" Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Taron Egerton - "Rocketman" Eddie Murphy - "Dolemite is My Name"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Awkwafina - "The Farewell"
Ana de Armas - "Knives Out" Beanie Feldstein - "Booksmart"
Emma Thompson - "Late Night" Cate Blanchett - "Where'd You Go Bernadette"
BEST DIRECTOR Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"
Sam Mendes - "1917" Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman" Todd Phillips, "Joker"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Al Pacino - "The Irishman" Joe Pesci - "The Irishman"
Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Annette Bening - "The Report"
Margot Robbie - "Bombshell" Jennifer Lopez - "Hustlers"
Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell" Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
BEST ANIMATED FILM "Frozen 2"
"The Lion King" "Missing Link"
"Toy Story 4" "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
BEST FOREIGN FILM "The Farewell" - China
"Les Miserables" - France "Pain and Glory" - Spain
"Parasite" - South Korea "Portrait of a Lady on Fire" - France
BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Beautiful Ghosts" - "Cats"
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - "Rocketman" "Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2"
"Spirit" - "The Lion King" "Stand Up" - "Harriet"
