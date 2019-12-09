Left Menu
UPDATE 1-'Marriage Story' leads Golden Globe nods, De Niro snubbed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 19:42 IST
The Netflix divorce drama "Marriage Story" led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by Martin Scorsese's gangster movie "The Irishman," also on Netflix, with five. The two movies will also compete in the best drama category with First World War drama "1917," comic book villain film "Joker," and papal story "The Two Popes."

The films nominated for best comedy or musical were Eddie Murphy's comeback "Dolemite is My Name," Nazi-era satire "Jojo Rabbit," murder mystery "Knives Out," Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Elton John biopic "Rocketman." Apple Inc's streaming service landed its first major award nominations for "The Morning Show," along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The Golden Globes ceremony, hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais, will take place in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5 Netflix dominated the nominations across both television and movies, scoring a leading 17 nods in movie fields and 17 in television.

Major snubs included Robert De Niro, the star of "The Irishman," although co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci won nods for supporting actors and Scorsese will compete for best director. Instead, Golden Globe organizers nominated "Marriage Story" separated dad Adam Driver, Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker," Christian Bale for race car drama "Ford v Ferrari," Jonathan Pryce for playing Pope Francis in "Two Popes" and Antonio Banderas for "Pain and Glory" as movie drama lead actors.

"Marriage Story" also won nods for actress Scarlett Johansson, supporting actress Laura Dern, and for best screenplay. HBO's medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones" failed to make it into the best TV drama series race, and upcoming movie musical "Cats" scored just one nod, for Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber's original song "Beautiful Ghosts."

