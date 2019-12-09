Key television nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe awards

Nominations were announced on Monday for the 2020 Golden Globe awards for movies and television. The Golden Globes, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will be presented on Jan. 5 at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California.

Following is a list of key television nominations: BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

"Big Little Lies" - HBO "The Crown" - Netflix

"Killing Eve" - BBC America "The Morning Show" - Apple TV Plus

"Succession" - HBO BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

"Barry" - HBO "Fleabag" - Amazon Studios

"The Kominsky Method" - Netflix "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" - Amazon Prime

"The Politician" - Netflix BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - "Succession" Kit Harington - "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek - "Mr. Robot" Tobias Menzies - "The Crown"

Billy Porter - "Pose" BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston - "The Morning Show" Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve" Nicole Kidman - "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon - "The Morning Show" BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ben Platt - "The Politician" Paul Rudd - "Living with Yourself"

Rami Youssef - "Rami" Bill Hader - "Barry"

Michael Douglas - "The Kominsky Method" BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Christina Applegate - "Dead to Me" Rachel Brosnahan - "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst - "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" Natasha Lyonne - "Russian Doll"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - "Fleabag" BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

"Chernobyl" - HBO "Catch-22" - Hulu

"Fosse/Verdon" - FX "The Loudest Voice - Showtime

"Unbelievable" - Netflix

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)