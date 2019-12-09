Left Menu
Shaktimaan to be back in new avatar within 6 months

Shaktimaan to be back in new avatar within 6 months
The trailer for animated Shaktimaan started with the words – WordSword Creations hails the epic battle between the ‘good’ and the ‘evil’. Image Credit: Facebook / Shaktimaan

Is Shaktimaan coming back again? This has always been a million-dollar question for the last couple of years and finally everyone's beloved actor, Mukesh Khanna announced that Shaktimaan is truly coming back in six months. Read the texts below to get more information on it.

Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International has launched a teaser of animated 3D Shaktimaan in which we can see the sexagenarian actor himself announces the making of it. You should watch the teaser embedded at the end of the article.

Mukesh Khanna also launched the poster of the animated series Shaktimaan. The poster gives a glimpse of Shaktimaan's supernatural talent in absorbing the mystifying power (depicted as fire) from the cosmos. The launch was witnessed by the director of the series, Naveen Wadhwa, WordSword Creations' Manresh Malhotra and Catherine John.

The trailer for animated Shaktimaan started with the words – WordSword Creations hails the epic battle between the 'good' and the 'evil'. Mukesh Khanna is heard giving the voiceover for the much-anticipated Indian superhero in 3D animated form. While Tamraj Kilvish vows to diminish the existence of the light of truth and annihilate the humankind, Shaktimaan reminds him of his superego. The superhero says that there is no comparison between 'lightness' and 'darkness' and whatever effort Kilvish gives to diminish lightness from the world, he will always stand in between like an invincible wall.

Mukesh Khanna also appreciated the audiences who were once brought up by watching the series. He reminded how 'chhoti chhoti magar moti baatein' was quite advising during those days saying it helped in bringing a change in the society. He said that even kids of today's generation severely requires 'chhoti chhoti magar moti baatein' part due to severe atrocities in the society.

"We are trying to bring Live Shaktimaan in the television soon. We are already in talks with some channels and we will finalize it soon," the actor said. But the animation will come within six months from now which can be translated in any language in the world.

