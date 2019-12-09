FACTBOX-Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominees, none for networks

Netflix more than doubled its number of nominations for January's 77th Golden Globe Awards, outstripping all of Hollywood's major studios in a list which featured no nominees from the three main U.S. television networks. Following are total numbers of nominations for well-known studios and streaming services ahead of the awards on Jan. 5.

NETFLIX INC: ** Netflix tops the list with 34 nominations overall in television and film, up from 13 nominations last year.

** "Marriage Story" is nominated in 6 categories while Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" is nominated in 5 categories. Both are nominated under "Best Motion Picture" and "Best Screenplay". AT&T:

** WarnerMedia Entertainment wins 21 nominations overall, including 6 for Warner Bros. Pictures and 15 for HBO, up from 18 last year. ** Popular nominees include "Joker" for "Best Motion Picture", and "Big Little Lies" for "Best Television series".

SONY CORP: ** Sony Entertainment collectively earned 10 nominations, up from 5 a year ago.

** Quentin Tarantino's "Once upon a time ... in Hollywood" is nominated under "Best Motion Picture", "Best Director", as well as "Best Screenplay". WALT DISNEY CO:

** Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and FX Networks together earned 10 nominations this year, down from a joint total of 32 a year ago, if one includes all the Fox assets bought by Disney since last year's awards. ** Key nominees include "Frozen 2" and "The Lion King" , both of which have been nominated for the "Best Motion Picture- Animated" category.

AMAZON.COM INC: ** Amazon Studios and Prime Video together have earned 8 nominations, compared with 10 last year.

** "Fleabag" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" are among the nominees for "Best Television Series". COMCAST CORP:

** NBCUniversal Media has 8 nominations this year, 5 for Universal Pictures, 2 for Focus Features, and 1 for the USA Network. It earned 18 nominations last year. ** Key nominees include "1917" and "How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World".

VIACOMCBS INC: ** Paramount and Showtime earned 3 nominations each. The company collectively earned 9 nominations last year.

** Popular nominees this year include "Rocketman" and "The Loudest Voice" . APPLE INC:

** Apple TV+ debuts at the Golden Globes with 3 nominations. ** "The Morning Show" has 1 nomination for "Best Television Series-Drama", and 2 under "Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama" for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

HULU: ** Hulu, co-owned by Disney and Comcast, has 5 nominations versus the two it earned last year for "The Handmaid's Tale" .

