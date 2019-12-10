FACTBOX-Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominees, none for networks

Netflix more than doubled its number of nominations for January's 77th Golden Globe Awards, outstripping all of Hollywood's major studios in a list which featured no nominees from the four main U.S. television networks.

Following are total numbers of nominations for well-known studios and streaming services ahead of the awards on Jan. 5. NETFLIX INC:

** Netflix tops the list with 34 nominations overall in television and film, up from 13 nominations last year. ** "Marriage Story" is nominated in six categories while Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" is nominated in five categories. Both are nominated for best motion picture-drama and best screenplay.

AT&T: ** WarnerMedia Entertainment wins 21 nominations overall, including six for Warner Bros Pictures and 15 for HBO, up from 18 last year.

** Popular nominees include "Joker" for best motion picture-drama, and "Big Little Lies" for best television series-drama. SONY CORP:

** Sony Entertainment collectively earned 10 nominations, up from five a year ago. ** Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" is nominated for best motion picture-drama, best director, as well as best screenplay.

WALT DISNEY CO: ** Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and FX Networks together earned 10 nominations this year, down from a joint total of 32 a year ago, including all the Fox assets bought by Disney since last year's awards.

** Key nominees include "Frozen 2" and "The Lion King" , both of which have been nominated for the best motion picture- animated category. AMAZON.COM INC:

** Amazon Studios and Prime Video together earned eight nominations, compared with 10 last year. ** "Fleabag" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" are among the nominees for best television series-musical or comedy.

COMCAST CORP: ** NBCUniversal Media has eight nominations this year, five for Universal Pictures, two for Focus Features, and one for the USA Network. It earned 18 nominations last year.

** Key nominees include "1917" and "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World". VIACOMCBS INC:

** Paramount and Showtime earned three nominations each. The company collectively earned nine nominations last year. ** Nominees this year include "Rocketman" and "The Loudest Voice".

APPLE INC: ** Apple TV+ debuts at the Golden Globes with three nominations.

** "The Morning Show" has one nomination for best television series-drama, and two under best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. HULU:

** Hulu, co-owned by Disney and Comcast, has five nominations versus the two it earned last year for "The Handmaid's Tale" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)