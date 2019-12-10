Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saoirse Ronan regrets missing out on school life

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 11:42 IST
Saoirse Ronan regrets missing out on school life

Actor Saoirse Ronan says starting out early in the showbiz, she missed out on the regular school life. Ronan made her debut with 2007 rom-com "I Could Never Be Your Woman" at the age of 13. With diverse and nuanced performances in films such as "Atonement", "The Lovely Bones" , "Brooklyn", "Lady Bird" and "Mary Queen of Scots" , she is regarded as one of the finest actors of her generation.

"I was home-schooled, so not having a school life is probably the one thing. But I still have friends from my childhood," Ronan, now 25, told The Telegraph. Ronan said she quickly embraced the world of acting as both her parents - Monica and Paul - were part of the industry.

"Acting was something that I just took to. I liked the whole chaos of it, but also somebody being in charge of what was going to happen, and saying, 'I need you to do this and this,' and me saying, 'OK, I'll do it'," she said. "I liked the discipline that came with that. And the fact that within that discipline you could be emotional and creative - I loved the dichotomy of that - the juxtaposition of those two things," she added.

For her turn as Jo March, an aspiring author in the American Civil War era, in Greta Gerwig's adaptation of "Little Women" , the actor received a best actress in a drama nomination, her fifth, at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards on Monday. She is also being considered a frontrunner in the best actress Oscar category.

At the Academy Awards, Ronan has been nominated twice in the top segment for "Brooklyn" and Gerwig's "Ladybird". She also received a best supporting actress nod for Joe Wright's "Atonement".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights: President Ram Nath Kovind.

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights President Ram Nath Kovind....

Maha: Woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage

A 22-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Five of her family members, including her husband, have been booked, a...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...

Not one bullet fired, situation in Kashmir normal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal and not a single bullet was fired. The situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I cant make Congresss condition normal, because...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019