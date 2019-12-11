Andrew Scott talks about his upcoming Tom Ripley series

British star Andrew Scott says his upcoming Tom Ripley series has the potential to do something "genuinely special". Titled "Ripley", the series is based on Patricia Highsmith's novels and will focus on Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

His acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. Scott said he is going to completely devote himself in playing the character accurately.

"I've been very lucky in my career to play quite iconic literary characters, like Moriarty and Hamlet. I think it's very important to be respectful but not overly reverent. "There's no point in attaching yourself to a part if you're not going to give any of yourself. The script is genuinely funny. I think there's an opportunity to make something genuinely special," the 43-year-old actor told Variety.

Before Scott, the character was famously portrayed by Matt Damon in Anthony Minghella's 1999 film "The Talented Mr Ripley" , which also featured Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett in pivotal roles. Scott said he views the project as an opportunity to explore the complexities as well as the sexuality of the character.

"We can really go into who this guy is in a very complex, nuanced way. It's also incredibly funny and thrilling and it explores so many things about sexuality. I couldn't be more excited to be joining that," he added. The actor also believes Ripley is not much different from Hot Priest, his now famous character from "Fleabag".

"You know what, they're not that different in a sense. What connects them in my mind is an idea of vulnerability. I think they'd find each other fun. I think they'd both be very good around Rome. They could go to the Vatican and Venice," Scott added. "Ripley" is being co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights.

