Badshah will do ‘Kamaal’ with Saga Music and Yash Raj Films

The much talked about collaboration of two enormous film industry brands, Saga Music and Yash Raj Films, is all set to return with a bang After releasing blockbuster track 'Same Beef', which stands at a whopping 110 Million views on YouTube, the collaboration is now going to host the most celebrated celebrity- a reigning party music rocker- the iconic rap star BADSHAH.

This is the first time ever, more like a spectacle, that Badshah is going to collaborate with Saga Music and Yash Raj Films for his track titled 'Kamaal'. This song has been sung by Badshah's brother Amit Uchana, and the breathtaking rap has been done by Badshah himself. It is noteworthy to mention that Mr. Sumeet Singh, owner of Saga Music, a leading music label, made the first big move by collaborating with Yash Raj Films to give a boost to Punjabi music, then released a cult track Same Beef with Sidhu Moosewala and Bohemia, and has now surprised the audiences by bringing Badshah in the house, and yet another feather is going to get added in his hat as he is gifting the music industry with Amit Uchana- a rising star.