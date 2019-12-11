Nach Baliye winner, Himanshu Malhotra turns Shayar on Carvaan Lounge

A renowned television celebrity, Himanshu Malhotra recently found his passion for poetry and Shayari. After his success in the television industry and reality shows, Himanshu is all set to associate with Amazon Prime Music's Carvaan Lounge.

Leveraging the rich tapestry of Hindi-retro classics in their library, Saregama has introduced a new music property called 'Carvaan Lounge', reinventing some of the iconic retro songs from Hindi film music in a new modern sound.

Commenting on the same, Himanshu said, "Carvaan Lounge is a beautiful and a unique concept which has never happened before. Having said that, my love for poetry is endless. I write poetry, I read poetry and I love Gulzar sir, he is a legend. With Carvaan Lounge, I got an opportunity to recite some beautiful shayaari interspersed with these iconic songs. I'm really looking forward to see the results of this !"

The videos are shot in an intimate informal setting and will be released in periodic intervals on Saregama's official YouTube channel and the audio will be available first on Amazon Prime Music.