Colin Firth, wife Livia split almost 2 yrs after affair and stalking scandal

Veteran actor Colin Firth and his wife, producer Livia Firth have parted ways after 22 years of marriage, representatives for the pair confirmed. The announcement comes almost two years since the duo revealed that Livia Firth was in a relationship with another man, Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, during their "secret" split.

The couple separated between 2015 and 2016 but reunited shortly, after which Brancaccia harassed Livia Firth. "Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children.

"They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment," their reps told People magazine in a statement. The former couple, who shares sons Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16, was most recently photographed together in September while attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during the Milan Fashion Week.

Colin Firth, 59, and Livia Firth, 50, tied the knot in 1997.

