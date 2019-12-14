Roma Maffia, Daniel Breaker bag recurring roles in 'Billions'

Actors Roma Maffia and Daniel Breaker are heading to Showtime for the upcoming fifth season of "Billions" . According to Deadline, the duo actors will star in recurring roles in the series.

Maffia will play Mary Ann Gramm, the smart and tough Manhattan District Attorney, whereas Breaker will star as Scooter Dunbar, the brilliant and locked down Chief of Staff of business titan Michael Prince (played by guest star Corey Stoll). The show revolves around the power politics in the world of New York high finance as US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and hedge fund manager Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, played by Damian Lewis, lock horns.

Julianna Marguiles will also guest star in season five. "Billions" is slated to return in early next year.

