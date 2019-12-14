Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sally Field arrested while protesting climate change with Jane Fonda

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 12:30 IST
Sally Field arrested while protesting climate change with Jane Fonda

Hollywood veteran Sally Field joined fellow Oscar winner Jane Fonda at a climate change protest and got arrested in the process. The 73-year-old Field was the latest illustrious star to join Fonda, 81, for her "Fire Drill Friday" initiative which involves weekly protests for climate change in Washington, DC, TMZ reported.

Calling for immediate action to save the environment, Field addressed the crowd outside the US Capitol from underneath an umbrella in the rain. "I come with my heart and my voice. I am a mother. I am a grandmother. The time is now!" she told the crowd in a video shared by the outlet.

"We cannot sit back in our comfort zones on our couches, and wonder, 'What can we do?' We can get out. We can do something in the rain, whatever it takes. I've been learning. I have been trying to learn. I, like everyone else, feel this is such a big problem. How can we ever accomplish anything? But we can!" she continued. Field also mentioned her film "Norma Rae" , for which she earned the best actress Oscar for essaying the titular role. The 1979 movie was based on textile mill worker Crystal Lee Sutton, whom the actor described as a "fighter" and a "real hero" to the crowd.

"People can transition to a better job, a greener job in a workplace that can support them and their families in more than a living wage," Field further said. A few minutes later, she was caught on video leaving the scene with an officer and throwing her bound hands in the air.

Fonda has been arrested multiple times since she began raising her voice on climate change. The likes of veteran actors Ten Danson, Kyra Sedgwick and Diane Lane in the past have come out to attend the "Fire Drill Friday".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Leafs extend Oilers' winless streak to four games

Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Saturday night. Ilya Mikheyev, Frederik Gauthier and Mitchell Marner also scored for Toronto, which went 3-1-0 on a four-game trip t...

Golf-International captain Els takes blame for Sunday slide

Heartbroken Internationals captain Ernie Els said he would shoulder the blame for his teams defeat to the United States at the Presidents Cup but defended his Sunday pairings after they crumbled at Royal Melbourne.The Internationals brought...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

De Silva hundred in rain-hit historic Pakistan Test

Middle-order batsman Dhananjaya de Silva completed his century on the fifth and final day against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday, the first Test in the country since 2009 shooting. The 28-year-old right-hander drove paceman Mohammad Abbas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019