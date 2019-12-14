Sally Field arrested while protesting climate change with Jane Fonda

Hollywood veteran Sally Field joined fellow Oscar winner Jane Fonda at a climate change protest and got arrested in the process. The 73-year-old Field was the latest illustrious star to join Fonda, 81, for her "Fire Drill Friday" initiative which involves weekly protests for climate change in Washington, DC, TMZ reported.

Calling for immediate action to save the environment, Field addressed the crowd outside the US Capitol from underneath an umbrella in the rain. "I come with my heart and my voice. I am a mother. I am a grandmother. The time is now!" she told the crowd in a video shared by the outlet.

"We cannot sit back in our comfort zones on our couches, and wonder, 'What can we do?' We can get out. We can do something in the rain, whatever it takes. I've been learning. I have been trying to learn. I, like everyone else, feel this is such a big problem. How can we ever accomplish anything? But we can!" she continued. Field also mentioned her film "Norma Rae" , for which she earned the best actress Oscar for essaying the titular role. The 1979 movie was based on textile mill worker Crystal Lee Sutton, whom the actor described as a "fighter" and a "real hero" to the crowd.

"People can transition to a better job, a greener job in a workplace that can support them and their families in more than a living wage," Field further said. A few minutes later, she was caught on video leaving the scene with an officer and throwing her bound hands in the air.

Fonda has been arrested multiple times since she began raising her voice on climate change. The likes of veteran actors Ten Danson, Kyra Sedgwick and Diane Lane in the past have come out to attend the "Fire Drill Friday".

