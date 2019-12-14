Left Menu
Development News Edition

Success of big films gave me courage to do smaller movies: Sonakshi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 14:14 IST
Success of big films gave me courage to do smaller movies: Sonakshi
Image Credit: IANS

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says she found the courage to do smaller films courtesy the visibility that came with the commercial blockbusters which helped her reach out to a bigger audience. Sonakshi made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in "Dabangg" and went on to star in potboilers such as "Rowdy Rathore" and "R... Rajkumar".

The 32-year-old actor simultaneously headlined movies like "Akira", "Noor" and this year's "Khanadaani Shafakhana". "The big films that I've done and their success gave me the courage to do smaller films like that and take it all upon my shoulders. These big films have given me an audience that I wouldn't have got if I had started the other way around. I know that, which is why I am able to take those risks," Sonakshi told PTI.

The actor said even though the films weren't successful, she still gets a lot of love for them. "As long as I do my job well, irrespective of the result of the film at the box office, I am happy. Bad box office numbers don't make a bad film. 'Lootera' didn't do well at the box office but it is my most remembered film."

She will be next seen in "Dabangg 3" and will begin 2020 with her forthcoming film "Bhuj: The Pride of India" , featuring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. Set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, the film follows IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport, who with his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

"It's really exciting. It'll be my first biopic. I'm playing the role of this amazing woman, Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who gathered 300 women from her village to build a runway overnight so that the Indian plane could land in Bhuj. It's a phenomenal story. I'm happy I'm able to portray strong women on screen," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

UPDATE 1-Renault offers CEO job to SEAT's Luca De Meo, says La Vanguardia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Strong earthquake strikes southern Philippines, no tsunami expected

A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines city of Davao on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest tremor to strike the southern part of the country in recent months, but there was no threat of a tsunami.The magnitude 6....

Woods-led US crush Els dream to win Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods United States produced a stunning turnaround to deny the Internationals a first Presidents Cup in 21 years Sunday, dominating the singles on a tense final day that went to the wire at Royal Melbourne. Veteran Matt Kuchar was the...

Iran says it's defused 2nd cyberattack in less than a week

Irans telecommunications minister announced on Sunday that the country has defused a second cyberattack in less than a week, this time aimed at spying on government intelligence. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a short Twitter post tha...

Mega fire safety training programme at Ambedkar Stadium

The Delhi Fire Service in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted a training programme on fire safety at Ambedkar Stadium on Sunday, officials said.More than 15,000 people, including school teachers and parents, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019