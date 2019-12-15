Akshay Kumar drops teaser of song 'Laal Ghagra', day before its release

Akshay Kumar on Sunday dropped a teaser of the song, 'Laal Ghagra' from his upcoming comedy-drama, 'Good Newwz', a day before the release of the dance number. The teaser of the Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar-starrer song gave a sneak peak of the music and the outfits worn by the two in the song.

"Karlo ghaghra tight, Bebo & I are coming! #LaalGhaghra song out tomorrow! (get ready, Bebo & I are coming)," the actor captioned the post. The story of the upcoming comedy-drama starring Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani besides Kapoor and Kumar revolves around two married couples and their journey.

In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones - outspoken, friendly and fun!

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)

