Taylor Swift to headline Glastonbury festival

Pop star Taylor Swift has announced that she will be headlining the next edition of Glastonbury Music Festival. The 30-year-old singer made the revelation on Twitter, sharing a photo of the music gala's in-house newspaper with the headline: "Sunday Night Taylor Made For Glastonbury."

"I'm ecstatic to tell you that I'll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary - See you there!" Swift wrote. She joins previously-announced headliner Paul McCartney and Motown star Diana Ross, who will play the Sunday afternoon "legends slot".

Michael Eavis, the founder of the festival, said, "I'm so pleased to announce Taylor Swift will be headlining the Sunday at Glastonbury 2020. She's one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We're so delighted." Swift is set to kick off her Lover Fest tour on June 20 in Belgium and her Glastonbury performance seems to be northern detour.

The five-day festival will take place June 24-28.

