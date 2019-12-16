'Jumanji: The Next Level' rules weekend Box-office with over Rs 24 cr collection

'The Rock' and Nick Jonas starrer sequel of Jumanji ruled Indian Box-office over the weekend and raked in an estimated over Rs 24 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account.

"#Jumanji:#TheNextLevel excels, packs a solid punch... Much, much better than #Jumanji:#WelcomeToTheJungle [weekend: Rs 15.84 cr]... Thu previews 1.15 cr, Fri 5.05 cr, Sat 8.35 cr, Sun 10.10 cr. Total: Rs 24.65 cr Nett BOC. #India biz," read Adarsh's tweet. The weekend collection of the film surpassed the collections of its first instalment, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' which had a estimated net collection of Rupees 15.85 crores during its first weekend.

Despite the clash with another Bollywood big ticket 'Mardaani 2' starring Rani Mukerji, the film managed to attract moviegoers. Advance bookings for the film had begun almost a week before its release in India.

Since the launch of its trailer, news of the movie has been making rounds on the internet giving fans information on what to expect from the flick. 'Jumanji: The Next Level', which also stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is the second instalment of the 2017 film 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle'.

The Hollywood action movie hit theatres in India on December 13. (ANI)

