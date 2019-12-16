CAA protests: Bollywood celebrities express solidarity with students

Bollywood celebrities on Monday took to social media to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and slammed the way police handled the protests which were organised against the amended citizenship act. Bhatt who had joined a protest in Mumbai over the issue on Sunday shared different videos of the incident and attached few quotes by leaders and thinkers.

Actor Tapsee Pannu also shared a video from yesterday's protest in Delhi and wrote," the video breaks heart n hopes altogether'. Actor Riteish Deshmukh also expressed solidarity with the student protest and said that every voice must be heard in a vibrant democracy.

"I Stand in solidarity with the students protesting peacefully. What makes our country great is that every voice is heard, be it of one person or thousands. I do not support any kind of violence. We are and have always been proud of our Police Force but this time they should have been more compassionate while assessing and tackling the situation. Our Students didn't deserve this," read Deskmukh's post. Actor Dia Mirza also took to Twitter and called on citizens to unite for the cause.

The actor wrote, "What is happening in our country should make us all hang our heads in shame. Shame. Now is the time to come together and act as one nation, one people, one country. NOW." Actor Manoj Bajpayee, and film directors Anurag Kashyap and Anubhav Sinha also spoke in favour of protesting students and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the concerns being raised by the student community.

The Delhi Police on Monday said that it used minimum force and showed maximum restraint despite provocation by protesters during violence at Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. "The police showed maximum restraint despite provocation by the protesters. being a professional force, the Delhi police used minimum force," said Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa

He also informed that around 30 police personnel received injuries, two SHO suffered fractures and one of Delhi police personnel is in ICU. "Two FIRs have been registered for rioting and arsoning. Crime Branch will investigate the matter from all angles", he added.

Several students and cops sustained injuries in a protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in Jamia Nagar area yesterday. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalized a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire, injuring two firemen inside the vehicle. (ANI)

