Mia Khalifa storms netizens with her bridal dress, pics taken in 80’s magic

Mia Khalifa is on the headlines these days mainly for some of her current pictures over Instagram. The beautiful actress, who became famous for her short career in the porn industry, already declared earlier she would tie the knot with her longtime Swedish chef beau, Robert Sandberg anytime.

The 26-year-old former adult actress, Mia Khalifa has recently shared a video over her Instagram account in which she appears exciting and hot in her beautiful wedding dress. Her sensual wedding dress is highly being praised by her global fans.

Mia Khalifa previously said that she would tie the knot with Robert Sandberg in 2021. But a month ago, she revealed that her marriage event would be ahead of time, probably in summer 2020. It seems she is quite excited and serious to ponder over the beauty and looks of her bridal collection.

In one of her another recent post over Instagram, the Lebanese-American social media personality represents herself quite attractive and hot cladded in highly cleavage-exposed feather collection. In this picture she gazes at the trees while she seems to have given the shot over a wooden-roof-top.

On the other hand, her global fans and followers are mesmerized seeing her exposing thighs in 'yesterday's 80's magic'. A tattoo is clearly visible on her right her. She has titled this picture "Little preview from yesterday's 80's magic with @yoyelapogian and @taylor_jazz on the HMU at @vfctraining ♥️ (link in my bio for these shoots)."

