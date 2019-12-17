Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Netflix 'gay Jesus' film sparks backlash in Brazil

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 03:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 03:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Netflix 'gay Jesus' film sparks backlash in Brazil
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A comedy on Netflix depicting Jesus as a gay man has prompted widespread anger in Brazil with almost two million people signing a petition calling on the streaming service to remove the show. "The First Temptation of Christ" was created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos and portrays Jesus bringing home his presumed boyfriend Orlando to meet the Holy Family.

An online petition on Change.org called for the 46-minute holiday special to be removed from Netflix and said it had offended Christians. Porta dos Fundos, which won an International Emmy for its holiday special last year, said in an emailed statement that it "values artistic freedom and humor through satire on the most diverse cultural themes of our society and believes that freedom of expression is an essential construction for a democratic country."

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brazil is a deeply religious country of about 200 million people where homophobia is common and both the Catholic Church and the evangelical Christian movement frequently criticize LGBT+ rights.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has described himself as a "proud" homophobe, suspended funding earlier this year for a series of films, including a handful with LGBT+ themes. The decision was later struck down by a federal court.

On Twitter on Saturday, the president's son Eduardo Bolsonaro called the Netflix film "garbage" and said the filmmakers "do not represent Brazilian society."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Acciari's first hat trick takes Panthers past Senators

Noel Acciari, who had never produced a multi-goal game in his NHL career, posted a hat trick to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Jonathan Huberdeau added a career-high four...

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored in t...

Labuschagne gets maiden ODI call as Australia announce squad for India tour

Marnus Labuschagne got his maiden ODI call as Cricket Australia CA on Tuesday announced their 14-man squad for the next months ODI series against India. Australia are scheduled to tour India for a three-match ODI series, starting from Janua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019