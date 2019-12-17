Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Delhi Crime' harnessed strength of being able to catch culprits, not pain: Shefali Shah

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 15:22 IST
'Delhi Crime' harnessed strength of being able to catch culprits, not pain: Shefali Shah

Netflix series "Delhi Crime", based on the 2012 Delhi gangrape-murder, which saw nation-wide protests leading to a change in India's rape laws, found acceptance with the audience as it depicted the procedural investigation of the case without exploiting the pain behind it, says actor Shefali Shah. Shah plays Vartika Chaturvedi, whose character in the show was based on former Delhi Police DCP Chaya Sharma who cracked the case of the brutal gangrape of the physiotherapy intern within 72 hours.

The 23-year-old, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless one, was assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus by six men and died of her grievous injuries 13 days later in a Singapore hospital. Revisiting the heinousness of the crime is not something many wanted to do when the series, directed by Indian-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, premiered on the streamer early this year.

"I got a lot of reactions saying 'we are too afraid and too scared to open up old wounds. So we don't want to watch it'. A lot of people were very terrified about it saying it might be a graphic depiction of what happened, but it is not. "Then they watched the show and they appreciated the sensitivity with which it was handled. We weren't harnessing the pain, we were harnessing the strength of being able to catch the culprits," Shah told PTI in a telephonic interview.

The actor said the series followed the investigation of the case in the five-day aftermath, not the incident. "I completely respect and understand the sentiment. It's not an easy one to take," she added.

Shah, 47, said becoming Vartika was a challenge but she eventually managed to find the soul of the character. "I think I've managed to fill her shoes, which were very large shoes to fill. When you watch it, you don't think Shefali did a good job, you just respect and admire Vartika as a person. You understand her strength, the intricacies of who she is. I can safely say that there can't be any other Vartika.

"There might be someone else who is powerful than her as a character or even another actor playing it much more strongly than I could. But this version of Vartika which has been loved and appreciated, and respected so much, there can't be another one." The actor, who recently won the best actress iReel Award for 2019, said creating a character is the "highest kick" she gets out of a project.

Calling "Delhi Crime", her "learning curve", Shah said she is glad the hard work translated into appreciation and awards. "One of the best things about 'Delhi Crime' was having a director who was honest enough to tell me right from the word go that 'I don't want an actor I want a collaborator on this'.

"Richie told me 'I have created Vartika on paper and now you've got to bring her to life'. We really worked hard on the script. The way I worked on this, I've never worked before and now when I look back, I feel what was I even doing all these years? I wasn't even doing one-tenth of the work that I put into the show." The National Award winner is of the opinion that rapists deserve the "most severe punishment possible in the book".

"As a citizen, as a woman, I feel until you punish them and set an example, it's not going to stop. And it has to be fast-tracked. If there was anything worse than capital punishment. How can these people be allowed or how can they be entitled to the life of a human? They are not human, this is animal behavior," she said. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court began hearing a plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape-cum-murder case seeking a review of the 2017 apex court judgment upholding his death penalty in the case.

Shah said like others, she is also expecting justice and fast. "It's been years and we're still talking about it. I respect the judiciary, the government, and the law but keep them alive for what?'

The recent rape and brutal killing of a Hyderabad veterinarian has once again shaken the nation. The four men accused of the crime were killed by police in an "encounter" and the actor said it is "poetic justice".

"We don't know exactly what happened over there. For example, the first time Richie met me, I just knew about the case and how traumatized we were. "I didn't know that there was an investigation that followed so strongly that they caught the six culprits in five days and that a woman DCP did this. I didn't know about it. So, none of us know actually happened in there (Hyderabad). But then, it's poetic justice," she said.

Team "Delhi Crime" will be back for a second season and Shah said she can't wait to get started. "We haven't yet shot. We are soon going to start work on it. The characters are the same, it will be a different crime," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing's halt to 737 MAX production could ding U.S. economy, jobs

Boeing Cos decision to stop production of its best-selling 737 MAX aircraft involved in two fatal crashes will impact the U.S. economy and employment, but the pain may be brief and concentrated in areas where suppliers are located, analysts...

Had warned Jamia students about miscreants before entering campus: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has said that it had appealed to students before entering the Jamia Millia Islamia campus on Sunday to not indulge in stone pelting. In two videos shared by Delhi Police, joint commissioner of police, Devesh Srivastava, can...

UPDATE 2-Judge sentences ex-Trump campaign aide Gates to probation and 45 days in jail

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trumps former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with...

Anti-CAA protests: Jafrabad, Maujpur metro stations remained closed for over 7 hrs, says DMRC

Entry and exist gates of two metro stations - Jafrabad and Maujpur - on Tuesday remained closed for over seven hours due to violence in northeast Delhis Seelampur area following protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The gates of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019