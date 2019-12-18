Left Menu
Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Wentworth Season 8 is yet to get an official release it, so its trailer. After Season 7 dropped its finale on July 30, 2019, fans have started wondering what they can see in the next season.

When will Wentworth Season 8 commence filming? There is a report that shooting for the imminent season already started during the last week of October 2019. The production on the prison drama's eighth season has been commenced in Melbourne last Friday.

According to our sources, some members including new faces have been seen working for Wentworth Season 8. The good news is that the imminent season will complete 100 episodes of the series. It will have 20 episodes. But it is yet to be confirmed whether or not it will come out in a split form.

As far as the cast is concerned, the actors like Pamela Rabe, Kate Jenkinson, Susie Porter, Kate Atkinson, Katrina Milosevic, Leah Purcell, Rarriwuy Hick and others will come back. The Australian show has added three new characters along with the returning characters. Foxtel has announced the addition of Kate Box, Jane Hall and Zoe Terakes. The interesting part that will surely amuse you in Season 8 is Zoe Terakes. Zoe will play the role of Rebel Keane aka Reb, the series' first transgender male character.

As far as returning of Pamela Rabe as Joan Ferguson aka The Freak is concerned, many avid followers already jumped into a discussion how can a dead person be resurrected in a normal drama series. The executive producer, Jo Porter reminded the viewers in a media conversation that there was never any DNA confirmation to ensure that the corpse buried in the box was Joan Ferguson aka The Freak's body. This never happened in the previous seasons. Indirectly, the executive producer tried to hint that The Freak is absolutely alive.

Wentworth Season 8 is expected to premiere in summer 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

