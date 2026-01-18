EU Leaders Warn Against Trump's Tariff Threat

European Union leaders have sounded the alarm over U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose rising tariffs on European allies. The contentious move is tied to Trump's demand for the U.S. to be allowed to purchase Greenland.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with EU Council President Antonio Costa, issued a joint statement warning that unilaterally raising tariffs could disrupt transatlantic relations and send them into a dangerous downward spiral.

The EU leadership emphasized their commitment to upholding European unity and sovereignty amidst these tensions, vowing that Europe will stand firm against what they perceive as an aggressive economic strategy from the U.S.

