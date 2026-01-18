Left Menu

Winter's Unusual Southern Visit: Snow Returns to the Sunshine State

A strong winter storm is set to spread snowfall and icy conditions across the Midwest and East Coast, reaching as far south as Florida. Subfreezing wind chills will affect a vast area, creating travel hazards and potentially dangerous conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Updated: 18-01-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A blast of intense winter weather is poised to deliver snowfall and subfreezing wind chills from the Midwest to the East Coast on Saturday, while even the usually warm South braces for near-freezing temperatures, including an unexpected chill in Florida.

In northeastern Ohio, snow squalls are triggering whiteout conditions as heavy snow and gusty winds sweep into the Cleveland area, extending toward Pennsylvania and eastern New York. The National Weather Service has warned of low visibility and rapid snow accumulation on roads, potentially making travel perilous.

The cold front is reaching downwards, with subfreezing temperatures predicted as far south as Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. In Tallahassee, Floridians are experiencing a rare wintry breeze, with the possibility of snowfall. Meteorologist Kristian Oliver noted that while the temperatures may drop, the warm ground may prevent snow accumulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

